Deadly Minnesota ICE Shooting Sparks Fear Across New York
New York and Hudson Valley officials are reacting to another deadly ICE-involved shooting.
Hochul Reacts To Shooting In Minneapolis
New York Governor Kathy Hochul was one of the first to express her outrage, following Saturday's deadly ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis.
At a news conference, Hochul said the shooting is a continuation of a deadly pattern of violence that "shocks the conscience of every human being with a heart."
Hochul also says the ICE operation has clearly "spun out of control" and called on President Trump to put an end to it.
The man shot has been identified as 37-year-old Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse and U.S. citizen. Homeland Security claims Pretti approached officers with a gun and resisted when they tried to disarm him.
Local Leaders Condemn Shooting
Two of the Hudson Valley's congressional representatives also condemned the second fatal shooting by ICE officers in Minnesota.
Congressman Pat Ryan and Congressman Josh Riley say the death of Alex Pretti on Saturday was horrific and preventable.
Senator Chuck Schumer Appalled
New York Senator Chuck Schumer called the incident "appalling, and unacceptable in any American city."
He says Senate Democrats will not vote to approve the upcoming appropriations bill if ICE funding is included in it, which could lead to another Government shutdown.
