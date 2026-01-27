Deadly Minnesota ICE Shooting Sparks Fear Across New York

New York and Hudson Valley officials are reacting to another deadly ICE-involved shooting.

Hochul Reacts To Shooting In Minneapolis

NY Governor Hochul Delivers Remarks At MTA Board Meeting Getty Images loading...

New York Governor Kathy Hochul was one of the first to express her outrage, following Saturday's deadly ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis.

At a news conference, Hochul said the shooting is a continuation of a deadly pattern of violence that "shocks the conscience of every human being with a heart."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Hochul also says the ICE operation has clearly "spun out of control" and called on President Trump to put an end to it.

The man shot has been identified as 37-year-old Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse and U.S. citizen. Homeland Security claims Pretti approached officers with a gun and resisted when they tried to disarm him.

Local Leaders Condemn Shooting

house.gov house.gov loading...

Two of the Hudson Valley's congressional representatives also condemned the second fatal shooting by ICE officers in Minnesota.

Congressman Pat Ryan and Congressman Josh Riley say the death of Alex Pretti on Saturday was horrific and preventable.

Senator Chuck Schumer Appalled

New York Senator Chuck Schumer called the incident "appalling, and unacceptable in any American city."

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

He says Senate Democrats will not vote to approve the upcoming appropriations bill if ICE funding is included in it, which could lead to another Government shutdown.

Hudson Valley officials fear what's going on in Minnesota could happen in the area if the White House gets its wish. CLICK HERE to find out why.

ICE's Most Wanted Could Be Hiding In New York State U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is looking for all of these alleged criminals. Can you help track them down?

Look: Where refugees in New York are arriving from

Look: Where refugees in New York are arriving from Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in New York using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York

[carbongallery id="672cf9f33744f4391a8f78f7"