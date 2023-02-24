New York Lawmaker Wants To Make AR-15 The ‘National Gun’ Of America

A New York lawmaker is pushing to make AR-15s the "National Gun of the United States."

This week, Barry Moore, a Republican Congressman from Alabama, introduced a bill that would make the AR-15 the "National Gun of the United States."

Bill Wants To Make AR-15 The National Gun of the United States

“The anti-Second Amendment group won’t stop until they take away all your firearms,” Moore stated. “One rule to remember: any government that would take away one right would take away them all. The Second Amendment is as American a right as freedom of speech, religion, and the press. Second Amendment rights are worth protecting and must not be infringed, and we must send a message that we will meet every attack on any of our constitutional rights."

Several lawmakers are backing the bill, including at least one from New York

New York Congressman Wants To Make AR-15 The National Gun of the United States

Representative George Santos is one of several lawmakers behind the new bill to make the AR-15-style rifle the "National Gun of the United States," according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"It's outrageous and appalling that New York Congressman Santos would attach his name to legislation that would designate the AR-15 as the 'national gun of the United States," Hochul said in a statement.

Hochul called the gun a "weapon of war" noting how it has been used in mass shootings across the United States. Including in her hometown of Buffalo, New York where the shooter used a modified AR-15 to kill 10 people, and in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed with an AR-15-style weapon.

"The families and friends of those killed in Parkland have become heroic advocates for gun safety - including the Beigel-Schulman family of Dix Hills, who fight for change in memory of their son, Scott," Hochul said.

Hochul says this bill adds insult to injury to the impacted families.

"This bill, which attempts to glorify the weapons that have been part of such horrific tragedies, adds unforgivable insult to injury for those families," Hochul said.

Hochul Wants Santos Off The Bill

Hochul believes if Santos has any respect for New Yorkers, he should immediately remove his name from the bill.

"It should never become law, and Congressman Santos should immediately remove his name from it, if he has any respect for New Yorkers," Hochul said.

