New York Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Rename Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

The lawmaker from the Hudson Valley says he represents over 150,000 who want the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge renamed.

Rockland County Assemblyman Mike Lawler introduced legislation to change the name of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge to the Tappan Zee Bridge.

"I was proud to introduce legislation to change the name of the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge back to its rightful name - the Tappan Zee Bridge," Mike Lawler wrote on Facebook.

Lawler believes the bridge named after Gov. Andrew Cuomo's father should be renamed in light of the allegations of sexual harassment against Gov. Cuomo. On Tuesday, a sixth woman came forward accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment.

"It's clear that we must restore the bridge's original, historical name. Especially now, in light of the allegations of sexual harassment and appalling conduct of the Governor who bears the same last name," Lawler added.

The lifelong Hudson Valley resident was elected to the New York State Assembly on November 3, 2020. He represents the 97th Assembly District, which includes the town of Orangetown and part of the town of Ramapo.

Over 152,300 have signed a change.org petition to return the name of the bridge to the Tappan Zee Bridge. Monroe Mann who started the petition hopes to reach 200,000 signatures in the near future.

"This is not a dead issue, and we will continue to work hard to gather more signatures because once we hit 200,000, that's newsworthy. 300K is a force. 400K is a mandate. And 500K would be impossible to ignore," Mann states in the petition.

