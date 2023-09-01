Every New Yorker Should Know These 5 Symptoms of West Nile Virus

Is there ever going to be a time where we can leave the house without fear of catching some sort of a contagious fatal disease? While I might be being a touch dramatic, think about it. The last three years we have been making sure there are masks, hand sanitizers and COVID tests available 'just in case" to the point that we might have forgotten about West Nile Virus.

The reason that I mention it is because there has recently been a mosquito pool that has tested positive for the West Nile Virus in the Hudson Valley region of New York. Where there is even just one mosquito, there is a chance of West Nile virus.

What are a few things that you can do to limit your exposure to West Nile Virus?

The best defense is a good offense. When you do head outdoors wearing an insect repellent is a great start. You can also wear light colored clothing and limit your time outdoors when the mosquitos are the most prevalent, like dawn and dusk.

What are a few of the symptoms of West Nile Virus?

According to the Center for Disease Control, some of the most common symptoms are headache, and high fever, along with achy joints, vomiting and diarrhea. In some persons the symptoms also include seizures, weakness and even vision loss.

If you believe you have been bitten by a mosquito, keep an eye out for symptoms and if you are experiencing any (or all of them) get yourself to the doctor. There are cases of West Nile that are fatal.

