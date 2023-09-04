How New York State Wants to Help You Quit Smoking
Have you been thinking about quitting smoking? It is a tough decision to make, but if you have been thinking about quitting, then New York State is continuing to give you reasons to stop.
One of the newest reasons that you might want to quit soon is the fact that the tax on cigarettes in New York State are going up again, another $1 per pack. While today is always going to be a great day to kick the habit, here are a few ways that New York State will actually help you quit smoking.
How will New York State help you quit the smoking habit?
One of the ways that the State of New York is encouraging you to quit smoking is the increase (yet again) in the tax on cigarettes, but in all seriousness there is a low or reduced cost program to help you quit. The program is called New York State Quits.
How can you get enrolled in the New York State Quits Program?
What the New York State Smokers Quit program helps with is (in addition to) medication to help the cravings end, counseling sessions, and even over the counter smoking cessation medications.
These programs are also offered to persons who are vapers. There are other programs from other agencies. There are other programs from the American Lung Association, the National Cancer Institute, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and also another place that you can check with for other programs is your health insurance company. Best of luck to you, it isn't going to be easy, but it could be worth it.