Massive Warnings In New York As Snowstorms Threatens Millions

The first major snowstorm is expected to impact millions of New Yorkers. At the worst possible time.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wants New Yorkers to use caution ahead of the incoming snow expected to impact Thanksgiving travel for millions of New Yorkers.

First Significant Lake Effect Event of the Season Expected in Parts Of New York

Hochul urges caution ahead of forecasted lake effect snow set to impact Western New York, Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, and the North Country.

“We’re preparing to deploy resources to keep New Yorkers safe and our roadways clear, and we will continue to work with our local partners to ensure everyone has a safe and joyful Thanksgiving with their friends and family," Hochul said.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect from Wednesday until Saturday, Nov. 29. The timing couldn't be worse.

Thanksgiving Holiday is Busiest Travel Time of the Year; Leave Extra Time for Travel and Avoid Travel During Periods of Intense Snow

AAA says a record number of people will be traveling for Thanksgiving this year. Hochul says the Thanksgiving holiday is the busiest of the year for travel, and snow paired with high winds increases the risk of blowing and drifting snow.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest travel time of the year, and as lake effect snow enters our holiday plans, I am urging New Yorkers to exercise caution by leaving extra time for travel and monitoring for weather updates,” Governor Hochul said.

When Snow Might Fall In Western New York, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, North Country

Hudson Valley residents don't need to worry. But many local residents are traveling for the upcoming holiday.

Weather officials say snowfall should start falling Wednesday night and hit peak rates Thursday into Friday.

