New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley

Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."

Illegal Bear Taken In Ulster County, New York

West Country Farmer with a shotgun Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

On Oct. 8, ECOs Walraven and Johnson received reports that someone had illegally killed a bear in the town of Rochester, Ulster County.

"The complainant said a local hunter shot the female bear with a bow and then, with two accomplices, tracked the animal into the woods and killed it with a shotgun. The hunter posted several pictures of himself and the two accomplices with the bear and shotgun on social media," the DEC states.

The caller told the DEC that before the bear was killed the same bear was seen in the area with its cubs eating out of trash dumpsters on the property. The ECOs interviewed the hunter who admitted to shooting the bear as it was feeding on the trash and confirmed he and his friends had killed it, according to the DEC.

Bear Illegally Killed In Town of Rochester, New York

DEC DEC loading...

The DEC officers seized the bear's hide and meat and issued the hunter several tickets for unlawful take of black bear, hunting with the aid of a pre-established bait pile and possessing a firearm afield during the special archery season.

The ECOs later found one accomplice and ticketed him for hunting with a revoked license and possessing a firearm afield during the special archery season.

Charges are pending against the third hunter. The case is due to be heard in the Town of Rochester Court in November.

