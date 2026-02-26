New York Alert: Deadly Fungus That ‘Eats You’ Is Spreading

A deadly fungus that will "eat you from the inside out" is spreading.

This is something that sounds like science fiction, but it’s very real.

Deadly Fungus That Will "Eat You From Inside Out" Is Spreading

A dangerous fungus quietly spreading around the world is now raising serious concerns among health experts.

It's something people in New York could be exposed to without even knowing it.

Scientists are warning about the growing spread of Aspergillus, a common mold that can turn deadly when inhaled, especially for older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

According to recent research highlighted by Earth.com, infections linked to this fungus are increasing globally and becoming harder to treat in some cases.

Earth.com warns this deadly fungus that will "eat you from the inside out."

Aspergillus cand found everywhere in dust, soil, and even buildings. Most people breathe them in daily without realizing it.

It can cause severe lung infections in seniors, cancer patients, and anyone with a weakened immune system.

Researchers say climate change and warmer temperatures may be helping it adapt and expand into new regions, potentially putting more of the Northeast, including New York, at higher risk.

Early Diagnosis Is Key

Doctors note the highest risk groups include cancer patients, people on immunotherapy, transplant recipients, and seniors with respiratory issues.

In rare cases, invasive infections can lead to organ damage or long-term lung complications if not caught early.

Health experts stress that early diagnosis is key. Symptoms can include persistent cough, fever, chest pain, and shortness of breath, symptoms that are often mistaken for common respiratory illnesses.

Doctors say the biggest concern isn’t panic, it’s awareness.

If you’ve got a lingering cough, chest pain, or breathing issues that won’t go away, don’t just shrug it off.

