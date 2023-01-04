New York Grinch Ruins Christmas In Hudson Valley, Can You Help?

Can you help police from the Hudson Valley find this man who is accused of ruining a family's Christmas?

On Monday, Jan. 2. police from Orange County asked the public for help in finding a man who is accused of stealing Christmas decorations on two separate occasion

New York Grinch Steals Christmas Decorations In Orange County, New York

Town Of Warwick PD Town Of Warwick PD loading...

The Town of Warwick Police Department is investigating two separate larcenies of Christmas decorations from a lawn located at 22 Spanktown Road in Florida, New York.

The thefts occurred during the overnight hours on either Dec. 29 or Dec. 30 and then again around 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, according to the Town of Warwick Police Department.

Warwick, New York Police Ask For Help

The Town of Warwick Police Department asked the public for help in identifying the man seen in the black-and-white photos provided by police.

Town Of Warwick PD Town Of Warwick PD loading...

The photos of the alleged suspect are seen throughout this article.

"(The) Town of Warwick Police Detective Unit is asking assistance from the public in identifying the suspect in the pictures," the Town of Warwick Police Department said. "Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Warwick Detective Unit at (845) 986-5000.

