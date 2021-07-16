New York Governor Andrew Cuomo To Be Grilled This Weekend
Gov. Cuomo is reportedly going to have a very stressful weekend. Here's why.
Governor Cuomo is reportedly going to be questioned on Saturday over allegations that he sexually harassed current and former aides.
Allegations started in December 2020 when Lindsey Boylan accused Cuomo of harassing her for years. Boylan served as an executive vice president of Empire State Development and later as a special adviser to Cuomo for economic development from March 2015 to Oct 2018.
At least seven more women later accused Cuomo of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment.
Lawyers hired by New York State Attorney General Letitia James are expected to grill Cuomo this weekend about the allegations, according to the New York Times. James was hired to conduct an independent investigation in the allegations against Cuomo.
It's possible the four-month investigation could conclude by this summer.
Earlier this year, Cuomo apologized if he made anyone "feel uncomfortable" but continues to deny the sexual harassment allegations.
“We have said repeatedly that the governor doesn’t want to comment on this review until he has cooperated, but the continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the Attorney General’s review," Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said in a statement on Thursday.
Lawyers are also looking into claims Cuomo pressured state employees to work on his book about COVID, according to the New York Post.
