New York Garbage Truck Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home
A Hudson Valley homeowner was inside when a garbage truck crashed into the home.
On Monday around 7 a.m., New York State Police from the Liberty barracks responded to Fremont Street and Railroad Avenue in Callicoon for a report of a garbage truck into a residence.
The operator of the truck, 56-year-old Carmine Quagliariello from the town of Liberty was driving the truck and for unknown reasons was unable to stop and crashed into a local residence, police say.
The Sullivan County homeowner was in the residence at the time of the collision but was not injured, according to New York State Police
The operator of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the collision is being investigated by the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit
