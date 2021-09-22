New York Gang Member Kills Hudson Valley Teen on New Year’s Eve

A New York gang member confessed to killing a 13-year-old rising basketball star in the lower Hudson Valley.

Shamoya McKenzie lost her life at the age of 13 sitting in her mother's car on New Year's Eve in 2016.

Shamoya Mckenzie Foundation

On December 31, 2016, at approximately 2:28 p.m., McKenzie and her mother were driving eastbound along E. Third St. in Mount Vernon when three shots were fired by David Hardy of Mount Vernon.

At the time of the shooting, McKenzie was sitting in the front passenger seat of her mother’s car when a single bullet smashed through the rear passenger window striking the 13-year-old in the head.

She was taken to Mount Vernon Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Shamoya Mckenzie Foundation

Hardy was aiming at a member of a rival gang, officials say. The intended target was struck twice.

WCDA

On Tuesday, Hardy, now 26, was sentenced to 31-years in prison for the killing of McKenzie.

"Today’s sentencing by a federal judge of David Hardy, whose reckless disregard for human life caused the senseless death of an innocent 13-year-old girl, Shamoya McKenzie, closes a long and brutal chapter for Shamoya’s mother, family, friends and community," Westchester County District Attorny Miriam Rocah stated. "Shamoya’s untimely death, thanks to the Shamoya McKenzie Foundation, Moms Demand Action and so many others, has been a unifying force to rid our streets of gun and gang violence. We will continue to fight for justice in her honor."

Recently, Hardy pleaded guilty to one count of using a firearm in connection with the murder of Shamoya McKenzie in aid of racketeering and one count of using a firearm in connection with an assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering for committing a separate shooting in 2012 in furtherance of the Goonies.

WCDA

“Nothing can undo the senseless killing of Shamoya McKenzie, an innocent young woman, or the trauma experienced by her mother, who witnessed it," U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said. Justice requires that those responsible be held accountable. David Hardy will spend decades in federal prison for their crimes.”

In addition to the prison term, Hardy was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Fast Food Change

