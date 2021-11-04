New York Father Goes Missing in Hudson Valley, Help Needed
Police, family and friends are asking for help in finding a father who went missing in the Hudson Valley.
Joseph Eufemia is missing, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed on Tuesday.
Eufemia was last seen in the City of Newburgh on Sept. 26, wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and white sneakers.
"If you could please share this so we can locate our Uncle, Brother, Father it would be greatly appreciated! Last seen in the City of Newburgh," family members wrote on Facebook on Monday.
Eufemia lives in Newburgh and is from Central Valley, according to his personal Facebook.
Eufemia was last seen riding a green Cannondale all-terrain mountain bike. He could also be driving a white Geo Prism.
Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police department at (845) 561-3131 or Ellen Eufemia (540) 207-2711.
