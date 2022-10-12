New York EMT Sexually Abused Sleeping Coworker in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley EMT is confessing to sexually abusing his coworker.

On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Tuckahoe resident 29-year-old Terry Parker, a now former EMT, was sentenced on October 11, 2022, to 10 years of probation for sexually abusing a woman while she was asleep.

Mount Vernon, Westchester County, New York EMT Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Sleeping Woman

Ambulance Joe_Potato loading...

At the time of the sexual abuse, Parker was employed as an EMT in Mount Vernon at the time of the incident, officials say. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

In June 2022, the Tuckahoe, New York resident pleaded guilty to sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony. Parker confessed to sexually abusing a coworker while she was asleep in his car on March 22, 2021.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Tuckahoe, New York Sexually Abusing Sleeping Coworker

Medical Rescue Ambulance Abstract Photo Angela Waye loading...

The Tuckahoe Police Department arrested Parker on March 23, 2021. Officials did not say when the sexual abuse occurred or provide details about the sexual abuse.

Parker was driving the victim, who he knew from work, from a social gathering, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office. The case was before Judge Susan Cacace in Westchester County Court and was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Charlotte Gudis of the Special Prosecutions Division

These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic

These 5 Counties Have The Highest Property Crime Rate In New York

Here Are The Top 8 Insanely Rich People in New York State