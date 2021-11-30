Hudson Valley residents are devasted after a very popular restaurant suddenly closed for good after 27 years.

Get our free mobile app

On Monday, owners of Costagliola’s Little Italy, just off Broadway in the City of Newburgh, announced they are closing their doors for good.

"The Costagliola family would like to announce that we will be starting a new chapter in our lives. This is a bittersweet moment for us. We will be closing our doors after 27 years of serving the Hudson Valley," owners wrote on Facebook.

Google

The Italian eatery, located at 121 Washington Terrance, opened in January of 1995. Many considered this a hidden gem in Newburgh. Most who dined there said it was the best Italian food they have ever had.

amstockphoto

"We have enjoyed every meal in your restaurant since you first opened," Dianne Haase wrote on Facebook. "Absolutely the best Italian food anywhere!! You have always been so gracious to everyone and, although we will miss you very much, we wish you much happiness and rest in your retirement!!"

Costagliola's Little Italy/FB

On a personal note, Costagliola’s was my absolute favorite restaurant. I spent every birthday I can remember dining on delicious Italian food that reminded me of my Grandma's cooking from her Brooklyn kitchen.

Countless friends from the Newburgh area also considered it their favorite restaurant. A high school friend summed the closing up best.

"To say this is devastating is an understatement. It changed my life. I don’t think you realize the impact Costagliola’s had on how I judge other restaurants attempts at Italian," Pat Nunnari commented.

Costagliola's Little Italy/FB

Sadly, the owners didn't give loyal customers a chance to say goodbye as the Facebook post was the official closing.

"I feel as if I'm losing some friends," Ellen F Witaker wrote. "There will never be a restaurant that feels so much like home, but better, than Costaglio's. Best of luck in the future."

Costagliola's Little Italy/FB

Owners thanked customers for 27 years of friendship.

"First and foremost we would like to thank you for your continued loyalty and business since we opened our doors in January of 1995. We are thankful for all the great friends we have made throughout the years," owners wrote. "We wish to thank you again for your patronage and support."

Below are more comments from customers on the closing.

Costagliola's Little Italy is one of over 80 businesses the region has recently been forced to say goodbye to. The full list is below:

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Over 1 Foot of Surprise Snow Shocks Parts of Hudson Valley, New York State Despite not much snow in the forecast, a number of local residents actually dealt with over one foot of "surprise" snow.

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.

Bill Murray Stuns New York Fans By Showing Up At West Point

Unacceptable New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.

40 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York