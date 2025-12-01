New Rules Mean New York Drivers Can Easily Lose License

A tougher DMV point system starting in 2026 means it’ll be easier to rack up points and lose your license.

New York is going to get much tougher on bad driving. Starting in February 2026, New York’s DMV is tightening the rules.

The DMV is rolling out a tougher points system, which means it’s going to be a lot easier for drivers across the Hudson Valley and the rest of the state to lose their license.

“Safe driving isn’t just about avoiding tickets—it’s about protecting lives. These new rules are designed to keep our roads safer for everyone," Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta stated while sharing the new rules on Facebook.

New York Drivers Hit With Tougher DMV Point System in 2026

Your license can now be suspended with just 10 points in 24 months. The previous rule was 11 points in 18 months.

"Here’s the reality: it’s easier than ever to rack up those points," the Orange County Sheriff's Office warns.

Here's What's Changing

A full DMV chart showing the updated points and fines is below. Some of the numbers might surprise you.

Increased Points for Existing Violations

Speeding up to 10 mph over the limit: 4 points (up from 3)

Using a cell phone behind the wheel: 6 points (was 5)

Failure to yield to a pedestrian: 5 points (was 3)

Reckless driving: 8 points (was 5)

Speeding in a construction zone: Even 1–2 mph over now carries more points

New Violations That Now Carry Points

Equipment issues like broken taillights or bad headlights: 1 point each

Illegal U-turns: 2 points

Obstructing traffic: 2 points

Failure to move over for emergency vehicles: 3 points

Officials warn that these “small” mistakes you used to shrug off can now snowball into a suspended license faster than most drivers realize.

