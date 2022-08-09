New York Deli Owner Sexually Abused Hudson Valley Woman

A Hudson Valley deli owner is heading to prison for sexually abusing an employee.

In May, after a two-week trial, a Westchester County jury found a Westchester County deli owner guilty of sex abuse of an employee in 2021. The deli owner was sentenced on Monday.

Ossining, New York Deli Owner Sentenced to Five Years in State Prison for Sexual Abuse of Employee

Google Google loading...

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah confirmed that 54-year-old Patrick Patierno of Yorktown was sentenced on Monday, August 8, 2022, to five years in state prison, with 10 years of post-release supervision, following his conviction after a trial in May for sexual abuse of an employee at a deli he owns in Ossining.

Patierno was the owner of the Villarina's Market located on Main Street in Ossining, New York

"Sexual abuse will not be tolerated especially when perpetrated by abusers in a position of authority who exploit their power. Today’s sentence should send a clear message that perpetrators of sexual abuse will be brought to justice and held accountable,” DA Rocah said. “My office is committed to assisting victims who come forward.”

According to the Westchester DA, in a statement submitted to the court, the victim said:

“My life is no longer the same…as much as I try to find myself to be who I was before, I can't…. I feel that every person who approaches me, all they want is to hurt me and come to me with bad intentions…. I’m tormented day by day by those thoughts. I wouldn’t want anyone to go through what I went through because it’s horrible, especially when you’re afraid to speak up.”

Jury Finds Westchester County, New York Deli Owner Guilty of Sexual Abuse of an Employee

Chinnapong Chinnapong loading...

On January 14, 2021, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Patierno entered the home of the victim, restrained and forcibly subjected the female worker to sexual contact. The Ossining Police Department arrested Patierno on January 15, 2021, following an investigation.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

