New York Dad Killed After Car Collides With Deer In Hudson Valley

A chain reaction crash involving another car lead to the death of a Hudson Valley father following a crash with a deer.

On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident following a deer crash

New York State Police Respond To Crash With Deer In Town of Mamakating, New York

On Friday, Oct. 21, around 6:40 p.m., New York State Police responded to US Route 209 in the town of Mamakating for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. A preliminary investigation discovered that 33-year-old James Harrington from the town of Mamakating was traveling south on US 209 when he struck a deer.

His father, 70-year-old James F. Harrington from the town of Deerpark, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his son. They both got out of the vehicle to assess the damage.

The son told police he noticed a traveling north when he heard a crash.

Orange County, New York Man Killed By Car In Sullivan County

That car struck James. F Harrington. As the vehicle continued north, Harrington noticed his father injured and on the ground.

James F. Harrington was transported to Garnett Medical where he was pronounced deceased, according to New York State Police.

Harrington was hit by a 2020 Honda CRV. The driver, a 78-year-old man from the Town of Minisink, stayed on the scene.

Police say he showed no signs of impairment and further investigation revealed that he was not utilizing a cell phone before or during the crash.

He has not been charged but police are continuing to investigate.

