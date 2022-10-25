New York Dad Killed After Car Collides With Deer In Hudson Valley

New York Dad Killed After Car Collides With Deer In Hudson Valley

jamesvancouver

A chain reaction crash involving another car lead to the death of a Hudson Valley father following a crash with a deer.

On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident following a deer crash

New York State Police Respond To Crash With Deer In Town of Mamakating, New York

Pascal-L-Marius
loading...

On Friday, Oct. 21, around 6:40 p.m., New York State Police responded to US Route 209 in the town of Mamakating for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. A preliminary investigation discovered that 33-year-old James Harrington from the town of Mamakating was traveling south on US 209 when he struck a deer.

His father, 70-year-old James F. Harrington from the town of Deerpark, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his son. They both got out of the vehicle to assess the damage.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The son told police he noticed a traveling north when he heard a crash.

Orange County, New York Man Killed By Car In Sullivan County

Google
loading...

That car struck James. F Harrington. As the vehicle continued north, Harrington noticed his father injured and on the ground.

James F. Harrington was transported to Garnett Medical where he was pronounced deceased, according to New York State Police.

Harrington was hit by a 2020 Honda CRV. The driver, a 78-year-old man from the Town of Minisink, stayed on the scene.

Police say he showed no signs of impairment and further investigation revealed that he was not utilizing a cell phone before or during the crash.

Google
loading...

He has not been charged but police are continuing to investigate.

5 Things To Know About Adopting a Highway in New York State

Here are a few things that you might not know about adopting a highway. Do you need to pick up trash? If so how often? Can you keep the money from the recyclables?

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple.

New York State's Top 20 Attractions

Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?

Attractions of America put together a list of some of the top attractions New York has to offer. Let’s explore some of the top attractions in New York State that you’ll have to add to your bucket list during your next visit. Keep track of how many you have already seen or been too. Which ones surprise you on this list? Text us on our app to let us know.
Categories: Hudson Valley News, Orange County, Sullivan County
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post