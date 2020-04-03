New York COVID Death Toll Nears 3,000 After Deadliest Day

Nearly 600 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the deadliest day in New York. A new executive order will force hospitals with unneeded ventilators to give them to other hospitals that need them.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Friday during his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 2,935 New Yorkers have now died from the virus, up from 2,373. Cuomo noted it's the highest single-day increase.

Cuomo also said there are now 102,863 confirmed positives cases of coronavirus in New York.

"This virus will roll across the country like a slow-moving hurricane," Cuomo said. "No state can stand alone. We need to jointly rush in and help where the need is. I believe our nation will come together because it’s the only way to save lives."

Cuomo signed an executive order that allows the state government to take ventilators and PPE from hospitals that aren't using them and give them to hospitals that need them. The equipment will either be returned or the medical facility will be reimbursed, Cuomo noted.

"I apologize for the hardship to those institutions. I'm not going to let people die because we didn't redistribute ventilators," Cuomo said.

The National Guard will be mobilized to move ventilators to where they are urgently required to save lives.

"We do not have enough ventilators," Cuomo said on Twitter during his press conference. "Period. I am signing an Executive Order allowing the state to take ventilators and redistribute to hospitals in need."

Cuomo also urged anyone that can manufacture PPE to email Covid19supplies@esd.ny.gov. New York can offer funding, Cuomo noted.

"We need more supplies," he said. "We need your help."

Coronavirus hotspots have increased in New York City and on Long Island, according to Cuomo. President Donald Trump approved New York's request to use the temporary hospital facility at the Javits Center to care for COVID-19 patients. This should add 2,500 hospital beds, Cuomo said.