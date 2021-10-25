New York Cop Investigated For Death of Girl in Hudson Valley

A New York State trooper involved in a fatal crash on I-87 has been involved in two similar crashes.

In late December 2020, the New York Attorney General’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit opened an investigation into the death of Monica Goods, who died on December 22, following an encounter with law enforcement in Ulster County.

During a high-speed chase, in the area of mile marker 93.6 in Ulster County on the New York State Thruway, a collision between the 2017 Dodge Journey and the State Police car occurred. The Dodge lost control and overturned.

The driver, Tristan G. Goods, 39, of Queens was transported to Kingston Hospital and later transferred to Westchester Medical Center for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

An 11-year old passenger, Monica Goods, of Brooklyn, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries, police say. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Goods later claimed New York State Police Trooper Christopher Baldner yelled at him for speeding, cursed at his wife and accused the family of hiding drugs in their car.

Goods also said he kept his hands on the wheel at all times but when he asked to speak to a supervisor Baldner sprayed the car with pepper spray.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the investigation into the officer found he's been involved in at least two similar accidents.

"The Attorney General learned, during the investigation into the Goods Incident, that Trooper Baldner engaged in prior similar conduct on two occasions leading to two prior motor vehicle collisions," an Executive Order from Hochul states.

Baldner was involved in accidents with other cars on the Ne York State Thruway in Ulster County in January 2017 and September 2019, according to Hochul.

"An Ulster County Grand Jury will consider any and all appropriate charges against Trooper Baldner. As part of the grand jury presentation of the Goods Incident, the Attorney General will call the two individuals involved in the two prior incidents with Trooper Baldner as part of the evidence," the Executive Order adds.

