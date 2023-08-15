Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Several Cars In New York City

Police are trying to determine what caused a Hudson Valley man to get hit by two vehicles on a major highway in New York City.

A Hudson Valley man was hit twice standing near his disabled car on the Major Deegan Expressway.

Westchester County, New York Man Fatally Hit By Vehicles On Major Deegan Expressway

According to reports, 22-year-old Justin Francisco of Mount Vernon lost control of his Honda early Sunday morning on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx, near 238th Street.

Francisco got out of his car around 4:15 a.m., just before exit 10, to inspect his disabled vehicle.

That's when a Subaru driven by a 61-year-old man hit his vehicle pushing into Francisco, officials say.

The impact caused the Mount Vernon man to be thrown into the northbound lane where a Jeep then struck him, ABC reports.

Mount Vernon, New York Man Fatally Hit By Vehicles In The Bronx

Francisco died from his injuries at the scene, according to CBS News.

The collision caused the Jeep to overturn. The driver of the Jeep, a 37-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police say.

His name hasn't been released.

