Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Several Cars In New York City

Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Several Cars In New York City

Eyewitness News ABC7NY

Police are trying to determine what caused a Hudson Valley man to get hit by two vehicles on a major highway in New York City.

A Hudson Valley man was hit twice standing near his disabled car on the Major Deegan Expressway.

Westchester County, New York Man Fatally Hit By Vehicles On Major Deegan Expressway


Eyewitness News ABC7NY
loading...

According to reports, 22-year-old Justin Francisco of Mount Vernon lost control of his Honda early Sunday morning on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx, near 238th Street.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Francisco got out of his car around 4:15 a.m., just before exit 10, to inspect his disabled vehicle.

That's when a Subaru driven by a 61-year-old man hit his vehicle pushing into Francisco, officials say.

The impact caused the Mount Vernon man to be thrown into the northbound lane where a Jeep then struck him, ABC reports.

Mount Vernon, New York Man Fatally Hit By Vehicles In The Bronx

Francisco died from his injuries at the scene, according to CBS News.

Read More: Hudson Valley, New York Couple Move Adele To Tears

The collision caused the Jeep to overturn. The driver of the Jeep, a 37-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police say.


Eyewitness News ABC7NY
loading...

 

His name hasn't been released.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away

Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why. 

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State

A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.
Filed Under: Mount Vernon, new york city
Categories: Hudson Valley News, Westchester County
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post