New York City Learns About ‘Under-the-radar Hudson Valley Hotspot’

An "under-the-radar Hudson Valley hotspot" is helping others discover "the beauty of upstate New York."

A recent New York Post article highlighted a town in the Upper Hudson Valley.

Germantown, New York Called An Under-the-radar Hudson Valley Hotspot

Germantown is an under-the-radar Hudson Valley hotspot, according to the New York Post. Developer Roger Bittenbender is planning to build a new development, called Fox Hollow, on about 90 acres of land in historic Germantown.

"Bittenbender, like many New Yorkers, rediscovered the beauty of upstate New York during the pandemic," the New York Post article states about Bittenbender's plan.

Bittenbender is building 12 houses in Germantown.

"Fox Hollow, a new twelve-home community in the highly sought-after Hudson Valley region of New York, just two hours north of New York City," Bittenbender's real estate investment firm states about Fox Hollow.

Each house sits on 5 to 15 acres of land with a starting price of 1.89 million.

"Fox Hollow embraces luxurious minimalism and contemporary architecture. Inspired by the natural beauty of the surrounding countryside, the homes are exquisite single-story structures, thoughtfully laid-out and designed to fit seamlessly into the picturesque hillsides, providing each home ample privacy and comfort," Fox Hollow's website states.

Actress Chloë Sevigny Spotted In Germantown, Columbia County, New York

Actress Chloë Sevigny is known to frequent Germantown businesses.

She's an Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress and director known for her roles in We Are Whoe We Are, Big Love, Boy's Don't Cry and The Dead Don't Die, according to IMDB.

Germantown, New York Highlights

Germantown is a town in Columbia County. It's located about 100 miles north of New York City and 40 miles south of Albany.

Highlights of the town include:

Hudson Valley Distillers

Tousey Winery

Gaskins

Clermont Mansion

Ernest R Lasher Memorial Park

Hudson Valley Malt

