New York Businesses Caught Selling ‘Highly Invasive Species’

Several New York businesses were busted for selling "highly invasive species."

On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol.

In this week's report, the DEC confirmed one person was ticketed for selling a "highly invasive species"

Invasive Species Seized in Kings County, New York

DEC

Recently, while on patrol in Brooklyn, New York DEC ECO Currey observed several businesses offering Chinese mitten crabs and Asian date mussels for sale on the street, officials say.

Chinese mitten crabs and Asian date mussels are "highly invasive species," the DEC reports.

The highly invasive species were seized and destroyed.

"All invasive species were seized and destroyed to prevent (the) potential spread of these invasive pests in New York waterways," the DEC stated in a press release.

"Highly Invasive Species" Being Sold In New York State

University of Portsmouth/phys.org/DEC

Officer Currey seized a total of 180 of the crabs and 100 prepackaged bags of mussels.

"Officer Currey issued multiple administrative Notices of Violation for illegal commercialization of wildlife and two criminal tickets for the sale of shellfish from non-Food and Drug Administration-approved countries," the DEC stated in a press release.

Last year, 282 DEC officers across New York responded to 26,207 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests.

