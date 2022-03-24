New York Bus Driver Gave Child Nicotine, Gifts To Make Child Porn

A school bus driver admitted to giving a child who rode his bus gifts in exchange for sexual images and videos.

On Wednesday, the United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York announced a former New York State school bus driver admitted to being in possession of child porn.

The bus driver also admitted to giving a child who rode his bus nicotine and other gifts in exchange for creating child porn.

Frederick J. Haresign, 62, of Oswego, New York pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Syracuse to possessing child pornography. Haresign was a school bus driver in Fulton, New York.

As part of his guilty plea, Haresign, a school bus driver, admitted that, in 2017, he provided a minor who rode on his bus with nicotine and other gifts in exchange for the child creating sexually explicit images and videos and providing those images and videos to Haresign, officials say.

Haresign admitted that he possessed those images and videos in 2017 so that he could view them.

Haresign was a bus driver for the Fulton City School District. The district operates six schools including three elementary schools.

Haresign is scheduled to be sentenced on July 20, before Chief United States District Court Judge Glenn T. Suddaby.

If Judge Suddaby accepts the plea agreement, Haresign will be sentenced to 10 years of prison followed by 20 years of supervised release.

In addition, the court could impose a fine of up to $250,000 and order restitution to the victim.

Haresign will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

