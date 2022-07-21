New York Blimp Forced To Land on School Grounds in Hudson Valley

A blimp had to make an emergency landing on school grounds in the Hudson Valley.

'Hot Air Ballon' Makes Emergency Landing in Westchester County, New York

A blimp, which was initially called a hot air balloon by first responders, had to make an emergency landing at SUNY Purchase in Purchase, New York, school officials confirmed.

"Today a hot air balloon made an unscheduled landing on campus. Thanks to all the emergency responders who assisted. Thankfully, no injuries were reported," SUNY Purchase tweeted.

First Responders Rush To SUNY Purchase in Purchase, New York

The Purchase Fire Department responded to the emergency landing and also confirmed no one was hurt.

On Wednesday around 7:20 a.m., the Purchase Fire Department responded to a report of a hot air balloon that had to make an emergency landing at SUNY Purchase College.

"There were no injuries, and the incident was quickly placed under control," the Purchase Fire Department stated.

FAA Confirmed Blimp Made Emergency Landing At SUNY Purchase in Westchester County, New York

SUNY Purchase officials and the Purchase Fire Department both stated a "hot air balloon" had to make the emergency landing. However, the FAA later confirmed it was a blimp and not a hot air balloon, NBC reports.

It's not clear how many people were on board the blimp at the time of the emergency landing.

Blimp Took Off From Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York

Police report the blimp left from Westchester County Airport in White Plains. It's believed unexpected high winds forced the landing.

