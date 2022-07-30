New York Bishop Robbed at Gunpoint During Live Online Sermon
I'm confused. Doesn't one of the commandments say something about stealing? Maybe these thieves missed that lesson.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced many churches to change up their services. People who attended church on a regular basis started watching sermons on the internet from the comfort of their homes. Things got a little uncomfortable and dangerous for church members who witnessed a robbery live on the internet.
According to the New York Daily News, several thieves barged into Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry with guns while Bishop Lamor Whitehead was preaching.
The ministry staff is stunned as they sit and watch the thieves rob Whitehead of his jewelry.
Whitehead complies and you can see the thieves approach him. They then appear to be grabbing onto him.
According to the New York Daily News, the three thieves made out with $400,000 worth of Whitehead's jewelry. Bishop Whitehead is known for dressing flashy which is not a trait of most religious leaders so this sets him apart.
I have so many questions. If you rob a pastor are securing your spot in Hell? Why does a religious leader in Brooklyn have $400,000 worth of jewelry? Check out the insane video that was shared on Twitter and viewed over 1 million times.