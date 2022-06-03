New York Approves Nation-Leading Package For More Gun Control
In the wake of mass shootings across the country, New York State is the first state to approve new gun laws. Officials call it a nation-leading package of gun safety bills.
On Thursday at the White House, President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass "rational, common sense" measures to curb rampant gun violence. Biden believes too many places in America have become killing fields or battlefields.
The President called for a ban on military-style assault weapons, along with the passage of expanded gun background checks. He also said more needs to be done to address the growing mental health crisis in America.
The 50-50 Senate needs 60-votes to move any gun control bill forward. Biden called on 10 Republican senators to join Democrats in passing new gun laws.
Here in New York, state lawmakers passed a package of bills that are aimed at toughening the state's gun laws on Thursday
"Just last night a deadly semiautomatic weapon was once again used to mercilessly kill innocent civilians, this time at a medical facility in Oklahoma. It was a scene all too familiar in this country, one we've seen everywhere from Uvalde to Sandy Hook, to Parkland, to my hometown of Buffalo. We cannot keep living like this," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stated on Thursday.
Everything You Need To Know About New Gun Control in New York
New York approved raising the minimum age to buy a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21, purchasing bullet-resistant body vests is now banned for most Empire State residents, threatening mass harm is now a crime in New York, microstamping is now required for all new guns and officials revised the states "red flag" laws to help alert authorities about potentially dangerous people in New York.
"We cannot be satisfied by New York's already tough gun laws. Shooting after shooting makes it clear that they must be even stronger to keep New Yorkers safe. This comprehensive package will close loopholes, give law enforcement the tools they need to prevent easy access to guns, and stop the sale of dangerous weapons to 18-year-olds," Hochul said.
The gun control package includes:
- Require a person to obtain a license before buying a semiautomatic rifle
- Expand definition of a firearm to "include any weapon not defined in the Penal Law that is designed or may readily be converted to expel a projectile by action of an explosive."
- Raise Age To Purchase a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21
- Make threatening mass harm a crime in New York
- Require micro-stamping for new guns
- New York Law enforcement must report seized or recovered guns into the criminal gun clearinghouse
- Eliminate the grandfathering of large capacity ammunition feeding devices
- Increase accountability for social media platforms
- Create a new Social Media and Violent Extremism Task Force
- Expand on Extreme Risk Protection Order petition
Hochul also called on the White House to do more to curb rampant gun violence.
"Even as we take action to protect New Yorkers, we recognize that this is a nationwide problem. I once again urge Congress to seize this moment and pass meaningful gun violence prevention measures. We have no time to waste," Hochul said.
Hochul says she looks "forward to signing these bills into law."