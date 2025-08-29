Landmark Law Signed In New York To Protect Students

Gov. Kathy Hochul just signed a "landmark" law to protect students across New York State.

Here's how it will change several schools across the state.

Hochul's Landmark Bill Aims To Improve Safety, Protect Students Against Discrimination

NY Governor Hochul Delivers Remarks At MTA Board Meeting Getty Images loading...

The news comes tragically after two students were killed at a Catholic school in Minnesota. 17 others, 14 of them children, were wounded. All of the injured are expected to survive, police say.

Hochul's new law requires there to be Title VI anti-discrimination coordinators on every New York college campus.

"Coordinators will work hand-in-hand with students, faculty, and staff to confront discrimination on campus as part of the Governor’s longstanding commitment to promote a safe learning environment for all students in New York’s higher education institutions," Hochul's office tells Hudson Valley Post.

New York Governor Hochul Makes an Announcement Getty Images loading...

The "landmark legislation" will protect students against discrimination and improve safety for all New York students, officials say.

Hochul's office believes that by requiring Title VI coordinators on every college campus, Gov. Hochul is "leading the nation in protecting students."

“New York is combating antisemitism and all forms of discrimination head-on,” Hochul said. “No one should fear for their safety while trying to get an education."

