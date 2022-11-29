New York Amazon Driver Saves Hudson Valley Family On Black Friday
An Amazon driver is being called a hero for saving a Hudson Valley family from a fire that destroyed their home.
On Black Friday around 6 p.m., the Blauvelt Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire at 7 Regina Court.
Black Friday Fire At Rockland County Home
Arriving firefighters were met with heavy fire.
"Strong winds, unfortunately, had quickly grown this fire within a matter of minutes, forcing it through the attic, and causing an early roof collapse as crews attempted to make an advance inside the residence," the Blauvelt Volunteer Fire Company stated in a press release.
Firefighters then used a ladder to knock down the bulk of the fire until they could attack the remaining hot spots.
No Injuries Reported
The homeowners were able to evacuate the home without any injuries, officials say.
"Fortunately, there were no injuries and the homeowners were able to exit safely," the Blauvelt Volunteer Fire Company said.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Turns out there's a great reason why the homeowners are alive and well.
Amazon Driver Saves Hudson Valley Family
An Amazon delivery driver was driving in the area and spotted the fire. Brianna Tuckey told CBS she noticed the whole back of the house in flames.
She called 911 to report the fire and ran to the door the inform anyone inside the burning home.
"I was like, 'Ma'am your house is on fire,' and she was almost like in disbelief at first. I don't think she believed me right away. Then she started like to panic and we got the cat out, her husband came out. It was definitely a little bit of a shock," Tuckey told CBS.
Police credit Tuckey with saving the resident's life. Tuckey has ties to the region. Her dad is a police officer in Haverstraw.