New Taco Bell Location on Rt 9 Officially Open [Photos]

After nearly 3 months of construction, the new Taco Bell on rt 9 in Poughkeepsie has finally opened its doors.

The Hudson Valley can't get enough of its fast food. Taco Bell was founded by Glen Bell in 1962 and originated out of Irvine, California. Today the fast-food giant has over 7,000 restaurants, most of which are owned and operated by independent franchisees and licensees, and serves over two billion customers each year.

Taco Bells in the Hudson Valley

There are many locations throughout the Hudson Valley, including two Poughkeepsie locations already, at 755 Main St and 2001 South Rd (Poughkeepsie Galleria). Now you can add a third Poughkeepsie location to the list.

Taco Bell at 2277 South Rd (Route 9) is open for business. This was the location that was once the short-lived Carl Jr's spot. Back in January, construction began on rt 9's newest fast-food chain, and the end result is a beautiful new taco bell. Check out the photos below of the new Taco Bell Spot.

Photo credit: A. Boris Photo credit: A. Boris loading...

A sign in front welcomes customers to the beautiful new store and informs them that the drive-thru is coming soon.

Photo credit: A. Boris Photo credit: A. Boris loading...

"The Answer is Always Tacos" reads a sign on the wall at the new Taco Bell location. Indeed it is.

Photo credit: A. Boris Photo credit: A. Boris loading...

The new Taco Bell location has giant tablets to place your orders on, to make ordering your favorite meal a breeze.

Photo credit: A. Boris Photo credit: A. Boris loading...

A shot of the beautiful new, airy Taco Bell location. Love the wall art!

Photo credit: A. Boris Photo credit: A. Boris loading...

I'll take a number 3 to go. A shot of the ordering station and full menu at the new Taco Bell location.

Photo credit: A. Boris Photo credit: A. Boris loading...

An outside view of the new Taco Bell location. Plenty of parking at the 2277 South Rd spot. Afterward, you can walk over to the nearby Dunkin Donuts for dessert and then hit Crunch Fitness to work off those calories. Make it a day!