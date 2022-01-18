New Skating Rink Opens in Ulster County

A new skating rink has opened in Ulster County.

Personally, I've never been the ice skating type. A matter of fact I'm not into anything winter related. In all reality, my favorite winter activity is going back inside where it's warm. LOL but as far as skating goes, I distinctively remember as a young child at my grandparents place in Hillside Lake putting on a pair of skates and attempting to try to ice skate. I couldn't do it, repeatedly falling down, it just wasn't for me. But I know a lot of people do love skating.

It is being reported by Hudson Valley One that a new skating rink is now open in Ulster County, and it's been made possible thanks to an anonymous contractor. The contractor donated the labor and all the materials to make it happen.

A seasonal municipal ice-skating rink has been installed at George Majestic Memorial Park in Gardiner. The temporary rink, measuring 55 by 95 feet was installed over the Christmas holiday weekend on top of a basketball court. The park is named after George Majestic who was a town supervisor for 25 years and owned the popular Majestic's Hardware for many years. He was a Pillar of the Business Community according to a 2010 article from the Gardiner Gazette.

If you're looking for something to do in the dead of winter, and skating is your thing, be sure to check out the new rink! Best of all, there is no charge to use the rink and it's open to all (not just town residents).