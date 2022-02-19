Construction has reportedly begun on a new restaurant opening soon at former Chuck E. Cheese in Middletown.

It's been nearly 5 years since the closing of Chuck E. Cheese in the Orange Plaza in Middletown. A sign had been up in the window for some time now advertising a restaurant coming soon, and it looks like soon is finally becoming reality as there have been reports of construction finally beginning at the former Chuck E. Cheese spot.

Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar

Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar is a restaurant chain that was launched in Lanham, Maryland back in 2013 by Tony Wang, according to a press release on the restaurant's page. There are currently 23 franchised locations, but by the end of March they plan to have 28 locations. The press release also goes on to say that Hook & Reel is "hooking in franchisees faster than a fisherman can haul in shrimp".

Middletown seems to be getting its fair share of seafood in the area, as J's Seafood Kitchen, a popular area restaurant moved in to the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown this past November. In my opinion, you can't have enough seafood! We love it, and look forward to see what Hook & Reel does at its latest location opening soon. According to the business website, there is one other Lower Hudson Valley area Hook & Reel and that is located in Yonkers.

Check out a walk-around of the former Chuck E. Cheese location in Middletown from back in Dec. of 2020 below.