Landmark Report Reveals Most New Yorkers Can Avoid Deadly Cancers

Doctors are calling this a "landmark" discovery.

New data proves that almost half of all cancers are preventable.

WHO Says Up To Four In Ten Cancer Cases Could Be Prevented Worldwide

According to the World Health Organization, up to four in ten cancer cases worldwide could be prevented.

The WHO and International Agency for Research on Cancer just released a new study that determined that about 40 percent of all new cancer cases in 2022, around 7.1 million diagnoses, were linked to causes that could have been avoided.

This landmark study is a comprehensive assessment of preventable cancer worldwide, Dr Isabelle Soerjomataram, Deputy Head of the IARC Cancer Surveillance Unit and senior author of the study stated. “Addressing these preventable causes represents one of the most powerful opportunities to reduce the global cancer burden.”

Health officials say the study proved four out of every ten cancer cases globally may be preventable with changes to behavior, stronger public health policies, and better access to prevention tools.

Tobacco Tops List

Tobacco still stands as the top preventable cause, responsible for 15 percent of cases.

Infections at 10 percent and alcohol at three percent rounded out the top three causes. Lung, stomach, and cervical cancers together made up almost half of the preventable cases worldwide.

Experts say the message is not to blame individuals but to highlight the power of prevention and the role of policy action. Strategies like reducing smoking rates, regulating alcohol, improving air quality, promoting healthy diets and physical activity, and expanding vaccination against cancer-causing infections like HPV and hepatitis B can dramatically reduce the burden of disease.

The study also found that 45 percent of new cases in men were linked to preventable causes, compared with 30 percent in women.

