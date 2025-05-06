New Report: Bed Bugs Plague These Hometowns In New York

Several hometowns in New York are among the "worst" for bed bugs.

One place in the Empire State is the worst in the nation.

Worst Cities for Bed Bug Infestations in New York

Bed Bugs Bed Bug Canva loading...

Pest Gnome determined that several hometowns in New York are among the most bed bug-infested in the United States.

See which places in New York made the list. A few are located in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Yonkers, New Rochelle, Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester, New York City Named

Canva Canva loading...

Pest Gnome crafted its list by ranking America's 500 biggest cities and factors like accommodations, multi-unit residential buildings, population density, and access to exterminators.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

The report highlighted seven places in New York. Yonkers, New Rochelle, Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester, and New York City are all among the top 145 "worst cities for bed bug infestations."

New York City is the worst in all of the United States, according to Pest Gnome.

Orkin: New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Bed Bugs Bed Bug Canva loading...

Orkin also found that many hometowns in New York are crawling with bed bugs. Each year, Orkin releases an updated list regarding the "worst cities for bed bugs in America."

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

Each year, many hometowns from New York State make the list.

See the full list below.

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs Every year the pest control gurus at Orkin put together a list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Destinations in the United States. Which areas do you travel to that you should take extra care to watch out for these blood-sucking insects? Let's countdown to the most bed-bug-riddled city in the United States. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

These Parts Of New York Are Most Concerned With Bed Bugs

Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs New York ranked 36th across the nation for bedbug concerns, so the experts at MattressNextDay took a deep dive into the New York cities most likely to face bedbug concerns in 2024 based on Google searches.

Which cities in New York State are the most concerned? Here's a look at the Top 15 who are searching for Bed Bugs the most: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Times Square Biggest Tourist Trap In The World

Keep Reading:

Four New York State Landmarks Among Worst Tourist Traps in America