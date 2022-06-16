New Tech Unit of Marines Starts in Newburgh, New York

They are the few and the proud. The United States Marine Corps has a strong legacy since its formation in 1775.

The United States Marine Corps has played a pivotal role in our nation's conflicts by land, sea, and air. The Marines continue to defend our country with pride. Times are changing and so is the corps. One change was just announced and that change is starting right here in the Hudson Valley.

When you think of the headquarters for the United States Marine Corps, you might think of Virginia or maybe even Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. One city you might not think of is Newburgh, New York but that might change. A new unit of the Marine Corps is being formed in Orange County.

