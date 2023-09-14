New Law In New York State Hopes To End ‘Continuous, Unwanted Calls’

New York State officials believe a new law is going to crack down on those annoying unwanted calls.

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that officials say will "crack down on telemarketers and safeguard New Yorkers from continuous, unwanted calls."

New Law In New York To Crackdown On Telemarketers

“Every day, hard-working New Yorkers are forced to field call after call from relentless telemarketers,” Hochul said. “Today, we’re raising the penalty for violators of the Do Not Call Registry to deter telemarketers, protect New Yorkers, and send a clear message that New York won’t tolerate these frustrating, unsolicited calls.”

Hochul says the new law sends a direct message that New York won't tolerate telemarketers who violate the Do Not Call Registry.

The measure aims to reduce the number of annoying telemarketing calls by nearly doubling the maximum fine telemarketers who violate the Do Not Call Registry will have to pay.

"It is my hope that this legislation will provide some much-needed relief to New Yorkers who are sick and tired of receiving bothersome, inconvenient and troublesome calls every day," State Senator Joseph A. Griffo said.

Fine For Violating Do Not Call Registry In New York State Nearly Doubled

"This law is a victory for every New Yorker who would like to be able to pick up their phone in peace," Assemblymember Alex Bores said.

The bill raises the maximum fine for violators from the current $11,000 penalty, which was set in 2004, to $20,000.

"By raising the fine, this legislation will deter telemarketers and safeguard New Yorkers from incessant calls. This builds on legislation Governor Hochul signed into law in December 2022 to require telemarketers to give customers the option to be added to the company's do-not-call list at the outset of certain telemarketing calls," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

