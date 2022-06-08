New Jersey Man Nearly Drowns at Fawns Leap, Kaaterskill Falls

A few people saved the life of a New Jersey man who nearly drowned on Memorial Day in the upper Hudson Valley.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review on Tuesday. Among the new items was a near drowning in the upper Hudson Valley.

Near Drowning: Town of Hunter, Greene County, New York

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 around 10:40 a.m., DEC Forest Rangers Dawson, Fox, and Mitchell responded to a report of a near-drowning at Fawn's Leap in the Kaaterskill Wild Forest.

Forest Rangers were told a 25-year-old from New Jersey who didn't know how to swim "misjudged the depth of the water" at Fawn's Leap in the Kaaterskill Wild Forest.

25-Year-Old From New Jersey Nearly Drowns at Fawn's Leap in the Kaaterskill Wild Forest

The 25-year-old man quickly went under the water. He was eventually pulled to land by his friends but he was unresponsive, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The 25-year-old man was able to regain consciousness thanks to quick-thinking friends who immediately performed CPR on the 25-year-old, officials say.

Arriving Greene County paramedics helped stabilized the man. Rangers then helped package him in a litter to carry the 25-year-old up a roadway embankment using a rope belay. The New Jersey man was then flown to Albany Medical Center for more treatment.

