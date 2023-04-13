New Info: Missing Hudson Valley Dad Found Dead In Upstate New York

Officials released a lot more information regarding the search and recovery of a Hudson Valley father who went missing after reportedly getting a flat in Upstate New York.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released more information regarding the search for a missing Hudson Valley father who was later found dead.

Harold Hoyt, 35, of Port Jervis was found dead, days after reportedly getting a flat tire in Sullivan County.

New Information Into Search For Missing Orange County Father In Sullivan County

Search crews carried the body approximately three-quarters of a mile out to the road for transport to the Sullivan County Coroner.

GoFundMe For Children

A GoFundMe was started to help out Hoyt's two children.

"As many of you know, these past few years for have been financially hard for many families. Harold’s financial priorities were taking care of his kids and family. He went without many things for himself including life insurance in order to do so. For those that are able to contribute financially, the family would like to humbly thank you for your generosity," Hoyt's sister, Jennifer Nicholas stated in the GoFundMe.

Over $10,600 has been raised, as of this writing. CLICK HERE to donate.

Ties To Orange County, Rockland County, Sullivan County

Hoyt was born in Nyack, New York, according to his obituary. His obituary states he's from Port Jervis in Orange County, New York. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported Hoty was from Glen Spey in Sullivan County.

