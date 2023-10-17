New Info: Hudson Valley Man Dies After Set On Fire By Upstate New York Cops

We've learned more information about the fate of the police officers involved.

On Friday, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the death of Jason Jones, who died on December 15, 2021 after an incident in Greene County.

Upstate New York Police Officers Set Man On Fire

In the early morning hours of October 30, 2021, Jones, 29, walked into the Village of Catskill Police Department building.

At one point, Jones allegedly sprayed hand sanitizer on his body and head and an officer used a taser to subdue him, setting him on fire.

Jones died on December 15, 2021, from the injuries he sustained.

When the taser was used, he became completely engulfed in flames, officials say.

No Criminal Charges For Catskill Police Officers

New York Attorney General Letitia James confirmed on Friday the three Catskill police officers won't be charged.

"The officers attempted to subdue Mr. Jones with a device that is not usually lethal to take him to a hospital, believing he was a danger to himself or others. The video from the stationhouse lobby shows their shock when the hand sanitizer ignited, and the investigation showed that their training did not warn them against using a Taser around hand sanitizer," James said in a statement.

James added prosecutor won't be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officers committed a crime.

"Based on the investigation and the law, OSI concluded it could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officers committed reckless manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide, and that criminal charges therefore could not be pursued in this matter," James said.

