New HBO Series Filming in Hudson Valley, Wants to Cast Locals

A new HBO series filming in the region wants to cast Hudson Valley residents.

Mindy Kaling is producing a new HBO Max series "The Sex Lives of College Girls." Producers are still looking for some college student types for dates between June 14 through June 29 at Vassar College.

The casting call is for anyone 18 and older who looks like they are in college. Roles will be paid union and paid non-union, according to the Hudson Valley Film Commission.

If you live in the Hudson Valley and you are interested in participating as a student, CLICK HERE and fill out the form. Please check off Hudson Valley Film Commission when asked who referred you.

The Mindy Kaling production is the fourth to film in the Hudson Valley in 2021, with more productions in the works, according to the Hudson Valley Film Commission.

"The Sex Lives of College Girls" is a teen comedy-drama that is expected to premiere on HBO Max in 2021. Kaling will write and showrun, Deadline reports.

"The 13-episode half-hour, the single-camera comedy follows three 18-year-old freshman roommates at Evermore College in Vermont. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these sexually active college girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating," Dino-Ray Ramos writes for Deadline about the show's premise.

