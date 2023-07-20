New Data Declares ‘The Safest’ Place To Live In New York State

New data has determined the safest place to live in all of New York. It's located in the Hudson Valley. Do you live in or near New York's "safest" hometown?

BestLife ranked "The Safest City in Every State, New Data Shows."

The website looked into new data including violent crime rates and property crime rates to determine the safest city in each state.

What's the safest city in New York State? Well, you won't have to leave the Hudson Valley to find that. And this really shouldn't be much of a surprise.

Lewisboro In Westchester County Named Safest Place To Live In New York State

Fun Facts About Lewisboro, New York

The Town of Lewisboro released the following facts about New York State's "safest" place to live:

Population: 12,265 (2020 census)

Residential Median Age:38.8

Households: 4,218

Average Family Size: 3.25

Average Household Income: $157,412.

Median Home Price: $459,000.

Average Annual Rainfall and Snow: 48.64 inches

140259366 Joel Natkin loading...

Lewisboro is named after John Lewis, one of New York's first settlers. It's known for its elaborate gardens and seven lakes. Roger Stone, Stanely Tucci and Jeffery Tambor have called Lewisboro home.

Why is Lewisboro being named New York State's "safest" not surprising? Well, Hudson Valley Post has reported on Lewisboro being ranked as one of New York's safest places to live a number of times.

Town of Lewisboro Town of Lewisboro loading...

In 2020, SafeWise named Lewisboro the safes place to live in New York. In 2021, SafeWise named the town the safest small town in America.

Also in 2021, Roadsnacks named Lewisboor as one the 10 safest hometowns in New York.

