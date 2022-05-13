Netflix Star Shops for $5,000 Watch Sporting Fanny Pack in Beacon

Springtime means that celebrity hunting season is beginning in the Hudson Valley, with Hollywood actors taking time off to relax and unwind in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties.

In May of 2017, Drew Barrymore was spotted antiquing in Newburgh. The talk show host took a spring to the Hudson Valley, stopping to browse at the Newburgh Vintage Emporium on Route 9W. In 2019, Ron Howard spent a long vacation in the Woodstock area, documenting his Hudson Valley trip on Instagram. Chris Meloni was seen hanging out in Newburgh in 2020 and just last year there were several celebrity sightings in April and May, including Ben Stiller, William H. Macey, Woody Harrelson, and Post Malone.

Now that people are traveling more, celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley are expected to increase this spring and summer. While some actors will most likely be here to work on film productions, others will flock to the area just to relax. In the past month, acclaimed director Steven Speilberg was spotted dining at several locations in Poughkeepsie. On the other side of the river, comedian Tracy Morgan was seen enjoying a day off with his daughter at the Castle Fun Center.

The latest celebrity sighting happened on Thursday in the City of Beacon. Residents were surprised to see a Netflix star doing some jewelry shopping.

Dascha Polanco, who played Daya Diaz on Orange Is the New Black, was shopping at Hyperion Jewelers on Main Street in Beacon. Most recently the actress was seen in the film adaptation of In The Heights. She played the role of Cuca, a character that was added just for the film.

According to photos posted on the shop's Facebook page Polanco was dressed for a day of sightseeing, sporting a fanny pack and wearing comfortable clothes. The Brooklyn native was looking over the jewelry when a vintage Cartier Santos watch caught her eye. The Santos is an iconic wristwatch that dates back over a century.

While there are many variations on the watch design that can fetch upwards of $10,000, the one Polanco is trying on in the photo appears to be similar to a vintage model that generally sells for around $5,000.

The actress was recently announced as a cast member of an upcoming NBC comedy titled Dangerous Moms. The show has been filming in Georgia, so it looks like Polanco's visit to the Hudson Valley was strictly for pleasure.