Whoops. Car thefts are on the rise, so you want to make sure you have your keys on you when parking somewhere. Sounds simple enough. A state lawmaker found out the hard way though after parking his car at a garage to attend a legislative dinner that was just a short ways away. WIVB says that the legislative dinner was Monday night, but when the assemblyman returned later to the same garage, his vehicle was nowhere to be found.

According to a fellow assemblyperson who had attended the same dinner that night, the victim told New York State police he had left his keys in his vehicle at the time of the theft. Doh!

What Happened?

Andy Goodell from the 150th Assembly District in Chautauqua County had parked his car like he always does at the Empire State Plaza Monday night, according to WIVB. When he returned right before 10 PM, it was gone. Assemblyman Joseph Giglio traveled to the same event in a separate vehicle but was with him when they returned to the parking area.

Well, he did give a statement to the trooper saying he left his keys in the car. The funniest part of it was, he eventually had to call his wife and it was like when you get in trouble when you’re a kid.

To make matters worse, the reported stolen vehicle was later totaled in a crash at an intersection in Albany, according to officials. The driver reportedly fled, and now state police are looking for the person who allegedly stole the assemblyman's car. Guess he'll have to carpool to work for the time being until he purchases a new vehicle.

