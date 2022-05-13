Those who regularly travel this particular area of Wappingers Falls have noticed that construction is currently underway in this highly traveled and always congested area of town. With a unique traffic pattern and a zig-zag setup of left and right turns that need to be made in order to essentially continue straight, the next step towards some relief is near.

Route 376 and All Angels Hill Roundabout Construction

The Town of Wappinger announced that road closures will begin on May 31st and conclude on June 11th in particular areas of the ongoing roadwork project. These particular closures are necessary in order to construct the New Hackensack hamlet roundabout located on the south side of the intersection.

Tuesday, May 31st through Saturday, June 4th: All Angels Hill Road will be closed from the intersection with New Hackensack Road SOUTH (500 feet approximately)

Monday, June 6th through Saturday, June 11th: Route 376 will be closed from the intersection with New Hackensack SOUTH (700 feet approximately)

It is advised that alternate routes are used during these times.

The Long-Term Plan For This Intersection

construction plan for this intersection in what was said to be a $5million project to improve this area of roadway in Dutchess County, improving the flow of traffic and easing congestion in the area. Early 2021 is when we learned about thein what was said to be a $5million project to improve this area of roadway in Dutchess County, improving the flow of traffic and easing congestion in the area. Just last month construction began in the area , and when the project is complete, more than 50 new trees and more than 200 shrubs and plants, along with decorative lampposts, pedestrian crosswalks, sidewalks, and even a park, will be found in this area of Wappingers.

