Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Help is needed in finding these children. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.

In total, 49 children recently went missing from across the Empire State, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Many of the missing children went missing around the holidays. Others profiled went missing in the past few weeks or months, officials say.

From August 1, 2022, until Jan. 1, 2023, nearly 50 children have gone missing across New York State

What To Do If you Find Any Of These Missing New York Children

Child Missing! ijoe84 loading...

All of the information we provided is from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

If you are a parent or guardian of one of the missing children and they have been found contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to have them take down your child's missing photo.

Call 911 or 1-800-THE-Lost If you see any of these missing people.

You can also call New York State Police or you're local police department. Or call the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543.

