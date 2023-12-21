Nearly 30,000 Pounds Of Chicken Nuggets Sold In New York ‘Contaminated’
Health officials are sounding the alarm after customers bit into chicken nuggets that were "contaminated with extraneous materials."
The FDA announced a recall involving nearly 27,000 pounds of TGI Fridays chicken nuggets.
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. Recalls Boneless Chicken Bites Products
Simmons Prepared Foods recalled about 26,550 pounds of TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites products.
The boneless chicken nuggets might be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of clear, hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reports.
The boneless chicken bites were produced on Oct. 3, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:
Chicken Nuggets Sold In New York State Recalled
The recalled TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites were sold at retail locations across New York State and the nation, officials say.
"There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider," the FSIS stated.
Reason For Recall
A customer contacted health officials after finding hard plastic while eating a chicken nugget, officials say.
"The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting that clear, hard plastic was found under the breading of the boneless chicken bites," the FSIS added in its recall notice.
Do Not Eat Recalled Products
Customs are urged to not eat the recalled products. You are told to throw the chicken nuggets away or return them to the place of purchase.
"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS added.
