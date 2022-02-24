Nearly 20 New York Restaurants Among Best in America
Close to 20 New York eateries are one step closer to receiving one of the highest honors in the culinary world.
The James Beard Award is one of the highest honors in the culinary world.
On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists in advance of the returning James Beard Awards. A number of New York and Hudson Valley restaurants made the list. Including:
New York State James Beard 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists
New York State is home to 253 James Beard Foundation award-winners. That's by far the most out of any state in the country.
Below are the four states with the most award-winning food. What cities have the most award-winning food? We have that below as well:
Below are the five U.S. cities with the most award-winning food
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
These 63 Hudson Valley, NY Towns Will Sell Recreational Marijuana
Outstanding Restaurateur
Ravi DeRossi, Overthrow Hospitality, NYC
Marc Meyer, Vicki Freeman, and Chris Paraskevaides, Bowery Group (Shuka, Shukette, Vic’s, and others) NYC
Outstanding Chef
Alex Raij and Eder Montero, La Vara, NYC
Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli, Don Angie, NYC
Outstanding Restaurant
Di Fara Pizza, NYC
La Morada, NYC
Emerging Chef
Calvin Eng, Bonnie's, NYC
Shenarri Freeman, Cadence, NYC
Best New Restaurant
Dhamaka, NYC
Gage & Tollner, NYC
Kimika, NYC
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Camari Mick, The Musket Room, NYC
Caroline Schiff, Gage & Tollner, NYC
Outstanding Baker
Louis Volle, Lodi, NYC
Outstanding Hospitality
Lil’ Deb's Oasis, Hudson, NY
Sylvia's Restaurant, NYC
Outstanding Wine Program
The Four Horsemen, NYC
Frenchette, NYC
Outstanding Bar Program
Llama San, NYC
Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago
. Restaurant and Chef Awards nominees, in addition to honorees for Leadership, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Humanitarian of the Year Awards will be revealed on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Scottsdale, AZ. Nominees for the James Beard Foundation Media Awards will be released on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in New York City.