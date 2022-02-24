Nearly 20 New York Restaurants Among Best in America

Close to 20 New York eateries are one step closer to receiving one of the highest honors in the culinary world.

On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists in advance of the returning James Beard Awards. A number of New York and Hudson Valley restaurants made the list. Including:

New York State James Beard 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists

New York State is home to 253 James Beard Foundation award-winners. That's by far the most out of any state in the country.

Below are the four states with the most award-winning food. What cities have the most award-winning food? We have that below as well:

Below are the five U.S. cities with the most award-winning food

Outstanding Restaurateur

Ravi DeRossi, Overthrow Hospitality, NYC

Marc Meyer, Vicki Freeman, and Chris Paraskevaides, Bowery Group (Shuka, Shukette, Vic’s, and others) NYC

Outstanding Chef

Alex Raij and Eder Montero, La Vara, NYC

Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli, Don Angie, NYC

Outstanding Restaurant

Di Fara Pizza, NYC

La Morada, NYC

Emerging Chef

Calvin Eng, Bonnie's, NYC

Shenarri Freeman, Cadence, NYC

Best New Restaurant

Dhamaka, NYC

Gage & Tollner, NYC

Kimika, NYC

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Camari Mick, The Musket Room, NYC

Caroline Schiff, Gage & Tollner, NYC

Outstanding Baker

Louis Volle, Lodi, NYC

Outstanding Hospitality

Lil’ Deb's Oasis, Hudson, NY

Sylvia's Restaurant, NYC

Outstanding Wine Program

The Four Horsemen, NYC

Frenchette, NYC

Outstanding Bar Program

Llama San, NYC

Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago

. Restaurant and Chef Awards nominees, in addition to honorees for Leadership, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Humanitarian of the Year Awards will be revealed on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Scottsdale, AZ. Nominees for the James Beard Foundation Media Awards will be released on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in New York City.