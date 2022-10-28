Nearly 100 Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Removed From New York Streets

Close to 100 New York sex offenders won't be on the streets as Hudson Valley children try to enjoy Halloween.

Westchester County is trying to make sure local sex offenders are off the streets while children trick-or-treat in the region this Halloween.

Westchester Takes Sex Offenders Off The Street For Halloween

Children Trick Or Treat In Brooklyn On Halloween Getty Images loading...

"When it comes time for trick-or-treaters to knock on doors this Halloween, local sex offenders will once again be attending an Anti-Sexual Abuse Victim Impact Program, designed to keep sex offenders off the streets. The annual program is run by the Westchester County Department of Probation, and is part of the Department’s mission to help keep Westchester County safe for our children and families," Westchester County officials stated in a press release.

The Westchester County District Attorney's Office reports more than 80 registered and non-registered sex offenders on probation in Westchester County are required to attend the educational program at the Westchester County Courthouse on Monday, October 31 from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

“Our top priority in Westchester County will always be the safety of our children, and I want parents and families to know their kids will be safe and protected when they go out trick-or-treating on Halloween, or on any other night of the year. Our Probation Department is one of the most critical resources we have to keep crime down in our County, and our Anti-Sexual Abuse Victim Impact Program, which is held every year, is just one way we can ensure our streets are safe," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.

Hudson Valley Sex Offenders To Listen To "Compelling Stories of Devastation"

security electronic tagging StockSolutions loading...

During the educational program, sex offenders will listen to what's described as compelling stories of devastation committed on both children and adult victims, and gain insight into how those acts could continue to impact a victim throughout their life.

The former President and Media Coordinator of MaleSurvivor.org, Curtis St. John, will share his personal experiences regarding the impact of sexual abuse, as well as his road to recovery. Author, speaker and survivor Wiley K. March will talk about issues surrounding multiple types of abuse, and the long-term psychological damage the abuse can cause. Veronica Ulerio of Victim’s Assistance Services/WESTCOP, will share her experiences in working with victims of abuse and the impact of sexual assault and trauma.

While the Halloween program is going on, Westchester County Probation Officers will be out across the Hudson Valley county tracking down sex offenders who don't show up to the event.

Criminal wearing black balaclava and hoodie in the dark sqback loading...

After the event sex offenders will not be allowed to use public transportation. Any offender needing a ride home will be driven by probation officers. Officials say this measure is to "provide an added measure of safety to the community."

