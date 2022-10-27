The morning commute was an absolute nightmare in parts of the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday after over 20 vehicles were involved in what police are saying were a "series of crashes". Investigators say the whole mess started when a tractor-trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway.

Huge Crash in Westchester County

The New York State police said in a press release that the tractor-trailer spilled the unknown substance on northbound I-95 near New Rochelle Wednesday morning. Though we don't know what it was exactly that leaked, police say the roads were left in "extremely slippery conditions."

From there, officials say 21 cars and two tractor-trailers were involved in a number of crashes over the course of a mile.

Truck Carrying Cars Catches on Fire

Just last week a car hauler caught fire on a ramp that leads to I-684.

The Purchase Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that the front end of a tractor, as well as multiple vehicles on a car carrier, had caught on fire on the ramp that leads to a major interstate. The fire broke out early Wednesday morning on the entrance ramp from leads from I-287 to I-684 in Westchester County, according to officials.

I Hate Manure!

One major interstate in New York was left quite a mess after a tractor-trailer crash in late September. Police say parts of the roadway were closed for several hours after the rollover crash. Officials say the accident happened when the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle, resulting in her suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the statistics for large truck accidents in New York, reported by the NY DMV to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management & Research, there were 21,135 accidents in 2019 involving large trucks and other vehicles.

Aww, Crap!

The New York State Police said in a press release the 25-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer lost control of the rig, went off the road, and then overturned several times. The crash happened on Interstate 90, between the Depew and Pembroke exits Thursday afternoon. Officials say the tanker was hauling liquid manure, which then leaked out all over the road.

