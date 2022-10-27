Smoke Detector Does What it’s Supposed to in Pleasant Valley

This is a perfect example of why fully functioning smoke detectors are a MUST in every house!

How many times have you heard over the years that at least once every couple of months it's a good idea to check and test the smoke detectors in your house?

If you've ignored those messages in the past here is a perfect example of how they save lives and property.

Pleasant Valley Fire Department/Canva Pleasant Valley Fire Department/Canva loading...

Smoke Detector Alerts Resident in Pleasant Valley

According to the Pleasant Valley Fire Departments Facebook page, on Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m. they were dispatched to a fire call at a residence on Salt Point Turnpike in Pleasant Valley. Reports say that a resident of the home had just arrived home, and when she opened the door she saw smoke, and heard her smoke alarms going off.

The resident proceeded to call for help and within five minutes of being dispatched Pleasant Valley Chief Mike Cosenza and Assistant Chiefs, John Cronk and Mark Luby arrived on the scene.

Once on scene, the firefighters established a command location, and assistant chiefs Cronk and Luby made entry into the residence. As they made entry, they found dense smoke "banked all the way to the floor" and conducted a primary search of the home to make sure that no people were still inside. During their search, the firefighters found a fire in the kitchen and put it out using a watering can.

Pleasant Valley Fire Department Pleasant Valley Fire Department loading...

As additional firefighters arrived on the scene they ventilated the building and checked the area for any "fire extension" around the stove. The home did sustain smoke damage from the fire but sustained no major structural damage according to the fire department's report.

The residents of the home were expected to be able to return inside once the clean-up was completed. Thankfully they were no injuries reported and the scene was cleared just over an hour after it was called in. A job well done by all involved!

Canva Canva loading...

Smoke Detectors Save Lives

This is another example of why smoke detectors are so important. To make sure it's doing its job, here are some tips to make sure you are safe...

Test smoke detectors monthly

Change batteries every year

Replace any smoke alarm that's 10 years or older and last know the sound of the detector in your home and what to do if it goes off.

Shocking Photos Show Aftermath of 7 Fires That Destroyed Many Hudson Valley Homes Shocking photos show the aftermath of seven fires that displaced many Hudson Valley residents. Police are searching for the person responsible.